SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Limited, announced on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico.

Bunge said the deal will allow it to increase its market share for wheat flour and some prepared mixes for the bread making industry. Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)