FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bunge to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bunge to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds size of Moinho Pacifico)

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd, said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico.

Bunge said the deal will allow it to increase its market share for wheat flour and some prepared mixes for the bread-making industry. Financial details were not disclosed.

Moinho Pacifico, located in Santos, is one of the largest wheat processors in Brazil. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, Bunge said in a statement.

Bunge tried to buy Moinho Pacifico from its owner Lawrence Pih in 2009 but they did not agree on a price.

Buying Moinho Pacifico will allow Bunge to dominate Brazil’s largest consumer market in the state of Sao Paulo, which accounts for 28 percent of wheat sales in Brazil. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Gustavo Bonato and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.