New Issue-Bunge Ltd Finance Corp sells $600 mln notes

June 12 (Reuters) - Bunge Limited Finance Corp. on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BUNGE LIMITED FINANCE CORP. AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3.2 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.808 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.242 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS