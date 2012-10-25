FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bunge Q3 earnings per share $1.92
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bunge Q3 earnings per share $1.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped dollar symbol in headline and second bullet) Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 net sales $17.29 billion versus $15.62 billion year-ago * Q3 earnings per share $1.92; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.08 * Current market environment, shaped most notably by the severe U.S. drought, has been and will continue to be volatile * Q3 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $17.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says remain on track to reach planting target of approximately 70 thousand hectares of sugarcane this year * Sees operating mills at full capacity in the 2013 crop year with lower unit production costs. * Says “global grain demand will continue to be met by a variety of products from different geographies” * Source text * Further company coverage

