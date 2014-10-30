FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge Q3 earnings miss expectations as farmer selling slows
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Bunge Q3 earnings miss expectations as farmer selling slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, on Thursday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue due to weak commodity prices that slowed farmers’ sales of crops.

Bunge reported net earnings of $284 million, or $1.90 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $165 million, or a loss $1.13 per share.

Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.31, down from $1.89 a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.90, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue slid to $13.676 billion from $14.701 billion. Analysts had expected $15.33 billion.

“The transition from tight to plentiful global grain and oilseed supplies, highlighted by falling prices and some of the slowest farmer selling in recent memory in South America, created a challenging market environment in the third quarter,” said Soren Schroder, Bunge’s chief executive officer.

The company, which trades, transports and processes grain around the world, said it expected to have a strong fourth quarter due to record large U.S. harvests. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by W Simon)

