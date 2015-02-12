FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge quarterly profit, revenue disappoint on hedging losses
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bunge quarterly profit, revenue disappoint on hedging losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, reported fourth-quarter profit Thursday that was well below analysts’ expectations due to $80 million of hedging losses.

Bunge earned a net profit of $82 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with $115 million, or 78 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.20, down from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped to $13.898 billion from $16.375 billion. Analysts had expected $16.72 billion.

A year earlier, the company, which trades, transports and processes grain around the world, said it expected to have a strong fourth quarter due to record U.S. harvests. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.