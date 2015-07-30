FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge quarterly profit misses forecasts on lower agribusiness results
July 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bunge quarterly profit misses forecasts on lower agribusiness results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodities traders, reported a lower quarterly profit on weak year-on-year returns in its agribusiness segment and poor food and ingredients margins.

The White Plains, New York-based company reported a net second-quarter profit of $72 million, or 50 cents share, compared with $272 million, or $1.81 a share, a year earlier.

The profit fell far short of analysts’ average estimate of $1.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 36 percent to $10.78 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

