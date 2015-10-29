FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge quarterly income, revenue falls
October 29, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bunge quarterly income, revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Grain trader Bunge Ltd reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday due to weaker results in its sugar, fertilizer and food and ingredients businesses.

Net income available to shareholders in the third quarter fell to $229 million, or $1.56 per share, from $284 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding discontinued operations and other charges, adjusted net income was $1.24 per share, down from $1.31 a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped to $10.79 billion from $13.68 billion, below analysts’ estimates for $12.64 billion.

Bunge’s stock price is down about 13 percent this year. Shares of rival Archer Daniels Midland are down about 10 percent.

Reporting by Tom Polansek

