CORRECTED-Bunge profit tops Street view on strong agribusiness results
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Bunge profit tops Street view on strong agribusiness results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net earnings per share)

July 31 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, on Thursday reported higher-than-expected second quarter earnings due to good oilseed processing margins and strong demand.

Bunge reported net earnings of $272 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with a year-earlier net earnings of $110 million, or 75 cents per share. Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.76, versus 74 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $16.8 billion from $15.5 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $15.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bunge is among the four large players known as the “ABCD” companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
