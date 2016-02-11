FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge earnings fall short of expectations
February 11, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bunge earnings fall short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Grain trader Bunge Ltd reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, citing struggles in its main agribusiness unit and Brazilian food business.

Fourth-quarter net income available to shareholders was $188 million, or $1.30 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $62 million, or 43 cents per share.

Excluding discontinued operations and other charges, earnings rose to $1.49 per share from $1.12. Analysts on average expected $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped to $11.13 billion from $13.23 billion. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

