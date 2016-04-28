FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge Q1 profit beats forecast on strong South American exports
April 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Bunge Q1 profit beats forecast on strong South American exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, bolstered by strong South American crop exports.

Bunge reported a net profit available to shareholders of $222 million, or $1.60 per share, compared with $249 million, or $1.67 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $8.916 billion from $10.806 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by W Simon)

