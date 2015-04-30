Bunge quarterly profit beats estimates

April 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong margins from soybean crushing and oilseeds exports.

Bunge reported net profit available to shareholders of $249 million, or $1.67 a share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $27 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.58 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 19.7 percent to $10.81 billion.