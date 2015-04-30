FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge quarterly profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bunge quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the world’s largest agricultural trading houses, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong margins from soybean crushing and oilseeds exports.

Bunge reported net profit available to shareholders of $249 million, or $1.67 a share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $27 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.58 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 19.7 percent to $10.81 billion. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.