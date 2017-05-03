FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
May 3, 2017

Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.

Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $47 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $235 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, profit from continuing operations was 31 cents in the latest reported quarter, down from $1.60 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

