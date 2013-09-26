FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge says Kansas soy processor could restart next week
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Bunge says Kansas soy processor could restart next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd will restart its soybean processing plant in eastern Kansas within the next few weeks after it receives enough freshly harvested beans to crush, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company anticipates resuming operations at the processor in Emporia during the “first week of October,” spokeswoman Deb Seidel said.

“Obviously, that depends on the weather and how quickly farmers get in the fields to harvest,” she said.

Two nearby soy processors owned by Cargill Inc - in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas - were shut down for all or part of this week due to tight existing soy supplies and a slow start to the harvest, trade sources said.

Bunge idled the Emporia plant in April following a drought-reduced harvest in 2012 that left soybean supplies at the lowest levels in nine years.

The company said in April it laid off a third of the processor’s 66 workers. Those workers were hired back and resumed employment earlier this month, Seidel said.

Widespread spring planting delays pushed back the autumn harvest, with the Kansas soybeans 1 percent harvested as of Sunday, compared with 5 percent a year earlier, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.