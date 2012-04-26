Bunge CEO mum on bid for Russia's United Grain

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Alberto Weisser, chief executive of Bunge Ltd, would not comment on Thursday on an executive’s revelation that the agricultural processor is pursuing a stake in Russian grain firm United Grain Co.

“We don’t talk about rumors,” Weisser said on a conference call with analysts after the company reported its first quarter earnings. “We, all the time, are looking for opportunities to expand.”

Weisser fielded a question about Russian state-owned United Grain after Jordi Costa, Bunge’s vice president for agribusiness, sugar and bioenergy, said Bunge was bidding for a stake.

United Grain is issuing additional shares to sell a stake of 50 percent minus one share in the company, allowing the government to retain majority control. The move creates a rare opportunity for a company to gain a big footprint in one of the world’s top wheat producers.

Several parties have already expressed an interest, including Bunge rival Louis Dreyfus Commodities and privately held Russian investment group Summa, sources told Reuters.