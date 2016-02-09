FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge challenges Egypt's grain buyer over rejected French wheat
February 9, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Bunge challenges Egypt's grain buyer over rejected French wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd has launched legal proceedings challenging a decision by Egypt’s state grain buyer to reject a cargo of French wheat it contracted to buy from the agribusiness company, the company said on Tuesday.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, has in recent weeks fueled confusion in the global wheat market about whether it would accept shipments with any presence of ergot, a fungus.

The quality of the cargo of French wheat that Bunge shipped met terms of Egypt’s tender that allowed a maximum of 0.05% ergot at loading, according to the company. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

