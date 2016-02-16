FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Bunge seeks to resell French wheat cargo rejected by Egypt - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd is seeking to resell a cargo of French milling wheat that was rejected by Egypt in December over ergot fungus, traders said on Tuesday.

The tender to sell the wheat is set to close on Thursday, the traders said.

Bunge launched legal proceedings earlier this month against Egypt’s state grain buyer over the rejected cargo.

Officials from Bunge were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Karl Plume in Chicago, writing by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)

