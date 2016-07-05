Bunge sells stake in Vietnam operations to Wilmar

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Bunge Ltd will sell half its stake in oilseed crushing operations in Vietnam to Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers, the companies said on Tuesday.

Wilmar, which is partly owned by Bunge rival Archer Daniels Midland Co, will buy 45 percent of the crushing operations. Green Feed, a Vietnamese feed milling business, will keep a 10 percent stake in the operations, creating a three-party joint venture.

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal will "create increased operating, marketing and logistics synergies" for Bunge, Chief Executive Soren Schroder said in a statement. It also will help the company "remain a low-cost operator with the highest efficiency possible," he said.

The deal connects Bunge, the largest producer of soybean oil in Vietnam and an importer of soybean meal, with Wilmar, a major buyer of soybean oil there.

The world's largest commodity handlers, including Bunge and ADM, have been adjusting their operations after being squeezed by falling crop prices linked to large global harvests, slowing demand in China and weak exports from the United States.

Crops handlers also have sought to build up their food and ingredients businesses to boost profits and reduce earnings volatility associated with trading crops, a business that can swing wildly if bad weather hurts harvests.

Bunge, a major player in South America, crushes soybeans into soyoil and soybean meal and ships farm products around the world. Wilmar can refine oil for its consumer products business and use meal for its animal feed ingredients business in Vietnam.

The joint venture links "Bunge's upstream crushing capabilities to Wilmar's downstream oil refining and consumer products business, and to Green Feed's feed milling and marketing activities," the companies said.