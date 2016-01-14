FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunzl says CEO Roney to retire in April
January 14, 2016

Bunzl says CEO Roney to retire in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl said on Thursday that Chief Executive Michael Roney will retire in April, after more than 10 years in the role, and will be replaced by the company’s European Managing Director Frank van Zanten.

Bunzl, which distributes products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart , said Roney, 61, will step down at the company’s annual general meeting in April.

Van Zanten, who is 48, joined the FTSE 100 firm in 1994 when the company acquired his family-owned business in the Netherlands, where he was general manager. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)

