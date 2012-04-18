FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bunzl makes good start to year, eyes deals
April 18, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Bunzl makes good start to year, eyes deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 revenue up 7 pct

* Says in talks with acquisition targets

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Disposable products supplier Bunzl said 2012 had got off to a good start, helped by continued strong demand in the United States and the contribution of acquisitions, and said it was targeting more deals.

The British company, which supplies food packaging and healthcare consumables, said first-quarter group revenue at constant exchange rates rose 7 percent, of which 4 percent was underlying growth, with the remainder coming from acquisitions.

It said the companies it bought last year in countries ranging from Spain to Brazil had boosted its operating margins, and further deals were on the cards.

“The pipeline for acquisitions is promising as discussions continue with a number of potential targets,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

