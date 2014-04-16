FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunzl announces three acquisitions in Chile, U.S and New Zealand
April 16, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Bunzl announces three acquisitions in Chile, U.S and New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl announced three acquisitions for a total of 80 million pounds ($133.84 million) on Wednesday after reporting a 5 percent rise in first- quarter revenue.

The group said it had acquired protective footwear supplier Tecno Boga in Chile, supplies distributor Plast Tech Enterprises in the United States and Nelson Packaging Supplies in New Zealand as part of its strategy to expand into new countries.

Bunzl, which distributes products such as carrier bags, food packaging and hygiene products, said revenue growth was at a similar level to the same period last year. ($1 = 0.5977 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Erica Billingham)

