FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bunzl sees no material Brexit impact, H1 profit beats consensus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Bunzl sees no material Brexit impact, H1 profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc said on Tuesday it did not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have a significant impact, after a string of deals helped it post a better-than-expected first-half profit.

Bunzl said it was difficult to know the probable impact of Brexit as the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc were unknown, but added that it did not expect any material impact as 85 percent of its business was currently based outside the UK.

Adjusted pretax profit rose 13 percent to 210.6 million pounds ($275.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, coming in ahead of the 204.1 million pounds forecast by nine analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, had reported a comparable profit of 187 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.