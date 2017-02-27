Feb 27 British business supplies distributor
Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent
rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent
acquisitions.
Bunzl, which supplies products ranging from safety gear for
builders and packaging materials for supermarkets, said adjusted
pretax profit rose to 478.2 million pounds ($594 million) in the
year ended Dec. 31, from 411.2 million pounds a year ago.
It rose 6 percent at constant currencies.
Analysts on average had expected comparable profit of 470.6
million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.
"Against the backdrop of mixed macroeconomic and market
conditions, we believe that our ... improving organic growth
rates, recent customer wins and a promising acquisition pipeline
will lead to continued overall growth," Chief Executive Frank
van Zanten said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8050 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)