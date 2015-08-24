Bunzl blames weakness in United States for first-half revenue slowdown

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British-based Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, posted slower revenue growth for the first half on Monday, blaming the loss of two big customers and price declines in the United States.

The company also cautioned that it was seeing challenging economic conditions and currency weakness affecting product purchase prices in Brazil and Australia, but said it expected its overall business to improve by the fourth quarter.

It reported revenue growth of 5 percent in the first half of its financial year, at constant exchange rates, to 3.1 billion pounds ($4.85 billion). That compared with 7 percent growth a year earlier to 2.9 billion pounds.

Shares in the company fell by more than 5 percent in early trading, making it one of the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 index which was down 2.3 percent.

They were 3.9 percent lower at 1,715 pence by 0733 GMT. The shares hit a record high in February as the company acquired overseas businesses but they are now up only 2 percent this year.

Chief Executive Michael Roney told Reuters that the loss of two customers in the United States had been significant, and he expected the impact of the lost business and price declines in plastic products to be completed by end of the year.

“It was really ... a one-time type thing. We expect organic business to start to be at a higher level in the fourth quarter.”

Roney also said the company was suffering from the impact of currency headwinds, particularly in Brazil and Australia where it imports a large percentage of its products.

“When you have a weak currency and a dollar-based product coming in, you have to increase prices. So it’s difficult for us to read past all of those product import devaluations into the market, especially if it’s a weak market.” ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)