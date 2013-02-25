UPDATE 1-Bunzl beats forecasts after acquisition spree

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl PLC reported a better than expected 5.8 percent rise in pretax profits to 323.9 million pounds on Monday, boosted by last year’s record 272 million-pound spend on acquisitions.

Revenue was also up 5 percent at 5.36 billion pounds and the company raised its dividend for the year by 7 percent to 28.2 pence a share, on earnings up 57 percent at 59.9 pence.

The company had been expected to report a pretax profit of between 260 million and 321 million pounds, with the average forecast at 308.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

Organic revenue growth at the group, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with non-food products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, slowed to 2.6 percent, down from 4 percent in 2011.

Bunzl said that acquisition growth is still an important part of its strategy and that the pipeline looked promising.

Underlying profit at the group’s North America business, which accounts for more than half its sales, rose 8 percent but margins came under pressure across its Continental European operation, which accounts for just over a fifth of sales.

The share price was up 1 percent at 1233 pence by 0817 GMT, taking the gain for the year so far to over 21 percent, compared with a 12.2 percent rise in the FTSE All Share index.