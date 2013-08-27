FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunzl eyes more deals after first-half profit beat
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

Bunzl eyes more deals after first-half profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Bunzl PLC bought two more companies on Tuesday, continuing an acquisition drive that helped pretax profit rise by a better-than-expected 12 percent in the first half.

The group, which distributes consumable products to businesses, said it had agreed to buy Mexican safety products supplier Espomega and Britain’s TFS, which provides point-of-sale materials.

The two deals take Bunzl’s spending on acquisitions to 203 million pounds ($316 million) so far this year, and it said it had a promising pipeline of opportunities for the rest of the year. It spent a total 272 million pounds in 2012.

Acquisitions helped the group post pretax profit of 167.6 million pounds for the six months to end June, on revenue up 13 percent to 2.96 billion pounds, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 27.8 pence.

Analysts were expecting the group to report pretax profit of 163.4 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus of 13 brokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.