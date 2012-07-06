NTT Docomo takes over Italy's Buongiorno

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s NTT Docomo completed on Friday its takeover offer on Italian mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno in a deal worth 209 million euros.

The Japanese telecoms giant will pay 2 euros a share in cash to own nearly 94 percent of the Italian company, Buongiorno said in a statement on Friday. The sum will be paid on July 18.

Buongiorno’s shares closed down 2 percent at 1.941 euro on Friday.

Created in 1999 in the northern Italian city of Parma, Buongiorno makes apps for entertainment such as music and gaming and provides epayment solutions, whith more than 80 percent of its sales outside of Italy.

The Japanese telecoms giant, advised by Nomura, operated through its German unit DOCOMO Deutschland. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Gunna Dickson)