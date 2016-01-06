FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to remain reference shareholder in Orange -Macron
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 6, 2016

France to remain reference shareholder in Orange -Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The French state plans to remain a key shareholder in Orange and would assess any planned tie-up with rival Bouygues Telecom in terms of consumer protection, jobs and investment, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Macron, attending the start of the winter discount sales at a shopping mall in Paris, said in response to questions from reporters: ”There’s a straightforward list of criteria - investment, jobs and consumer protection. I will assess the telecoms (firms) on that basis.

“On the other hand, the state as a shareholder will assess value creation and the state intends to remain a reference shareholder in the Orange group,” he said. (Reporting by Julie Carriat; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

