September 20, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Health insurer Bupa Global names new managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bupa Global, the international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa Insurance Ltd Sheldon Kenton would replace Robert Lang as managing director.

Kenton joined Bupa Global in December 2015 as global commercial director after 18 years with U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp and was responsible for growing Bupa Global's corporate sales and health benefits business.

Lang was recently appointed managing director of Bupa's newly created International Markets business, which comprises Bupa Global, Bupa Arabia, India's Max Bupa and Bupa's domestic businesses in Hong Kong, China, Thailand as well as Quality HealthCare. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

