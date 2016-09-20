BRIEF-Monster Digital reduces headcount by 36%
* Has reduced headcount by 36% that included removing a management layer - SEC filing
Sept 20 Bupa Global, the international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa Insurance Ltd Sheldon Kenton would replace Robert Lang as managing director.
Kenton joined Bupa Global in December 2015 as global commercial director after 18 years with U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp and was responsible for growing Bupa Global's corporate sales and health benefits business.
Lang was recently appointed managing director of Bupa's newly created International Markets business, which comprises Bupa Global, Bupa Arabia, India's Max Bupa and Bupa's domestic businesses in Hong Kong, China, Thailand as well as Quality HealthCare. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Has reduced headcount by 36% that included removing a management layer - SEC filing
Sept 20 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter as it sold more homes at higher prices and the company said orders rose 8.1 percent.
* On September 19, 2016, board unanimously approved, and entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement - SEC filing