Bupa appoints Joy Linton acting CFO in further board reshuffle

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - UK healthcare firm Bupa has appointed Joy Linton as acting chief financial officer, it said on Tuesday, in a further board reshuffle after Stuart Fletcher stepped down as chief executive last week.

Linton replaces Evelyn Bourke, who was appointed acting chief executive last week following Fletcher’s resignation.

Fletcher stepped down as the company said growth plans did not live up to expectations, following a 2 percent drop in underlying pretax profit in 2015.

Linton has worked at Bupa since 2011, most recently as general manager, health services for Bupa UK, Bupa said in a statement.

“Joy has an outstanding track record and has held significant leadership roles across finance and general management in two of Bupa’s largest market units,” Bourke said.

Linton will take up her new role on May 1, subject to regulatory approval, Bupa said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)