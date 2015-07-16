Burberry investors overwhelmingly back boss's pay package

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Investors in British luxury brand Burberry overwhelmingly backed boss Christopher Bailey’s multi-million pound pay package at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Some 92.3 percent of votes cast at the AGM in London supported the firm’s remuneration report, with just 7.7 percent of votes cast opposing it.

Last year the size and structure of Bailey’s pay package prompted 53 percent of votes cast at its AGM to oppose the firm’s 2013-14 remuneration report.

In the 2014-15 year Bailey received 7.9 million pounds ($12.3 million) made up of a salary of 1 million pounds, allowance of 424,000 pounds, pension of 303,000 pounds, annual bonus of 1.8 million pounds and 4.4 million pounds from a long term incentive plan.

The annual report also shows that over the coming years Bailey could theoretically receive shares worth up to 45 million pounds through various grants and incentive schemes.