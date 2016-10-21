Burberry and Coach not in active merger talks - sources

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Burberry and America's Coach > are not in active merger talks, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in reaction to a report that suggested the two fashion companies were mulling a tie-up.

"This is completely speculative. There are no negotiations underway, Burberry is not talking to Coach," one of the sources said. Another source with first hand of the matter said such plan could not be on the cards since the two companies pursued very different strategies.

Burberry declined to comment. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pamela Barbaglia in London; editing by Michel Rose)