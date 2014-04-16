FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burberry second-half revenue jumps 19 percent
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Burberry second-half revenue jumps 19 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - British luxury retailer Burberry said strong sales in China and Korea helped it to a 19 percent rise in second-half revenue, beating analyst expectations, but said it expected currency headwinds to hit profits in the next two years.

Burberry, known for its trenchcoats and leather goods, said on Wednesday total revenue for the six months to March 31 was 1.298 billion pounds ($2.17 billion), higher than a company-compiled analyst consensus of 1.296 billion pounds.

The company said should exchange rates remain at current levels, retail and wholesale profit for full-year 2014 would fall by 30 million pounds while the impact on full-year 2015 would be “material”.

$1 = 0.5977 British Pounds Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
