7 months ago
Burberry's CEO designate to join firm this month
January 16, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

Burberry's CEO designate to join firm this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday its incoming chief executive Marco Gobbetti will initially join the company on Jan. 27 as executive chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East, before joining the board and taking the top job on July 5.

Italian Gobbetti, the former boss of French brand Celine, was named as Christopher Bailey's successor as CEO last July.

Bailey will take on the new role of president and chief creative officer.

Burberry will update on trading in its Christmas quarter on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

