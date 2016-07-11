Burberry says Celine's Gobbetti to succeed Bailey as CEO

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday Marco Gobbetti, currently chairman and chief executive of French luxury brand Céline, would succeed Christopher Bailey as chief executive next year.

Bailey who holds the dual role of CEO and chief creative officer, will retain his creative role and also take the title of president.

Burberry said Gobbetti will join in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so.

The firm also said that Julie Brown has been appointed to the new role of Chief Operating & Financial Officer.

Brown is currently CFO at medical technology business Smith and Nephew. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans)