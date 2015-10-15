Burberry sales growth hit by China slowdown

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Burberry missed forecasts for first-half sales growth and highlighted an increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales, hit particularly by greater caution amongst Chinese customers.

The 159-year-old firm, famous for its British-made trench coats and cashmere scarves, said on Thursday retail revenue rose 2 percent to 774 million pounds ($1.20 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30.

That compared to first quarter growth of 8 percent and was below analysts’ average forecast of 818 million pounds.

First half comparable store sales growth was 1 percent versus analysts’ consensus of 5 percent and growth of 6 percent in the first quarter.

The firm saw a mid single-digit percentage decline in comparable store sales in the Asia Pacific region, which includes Hong Kong and China.

Burberry said it expected 2015-16 adjusted pretax profit to be broadly in line with the average of those analysts who have recently updated forecasts, which is 445 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6463 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)