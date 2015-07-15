FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry sales growth slows in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 15, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Burberry sales growth slows in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British luxury goods maker Burberry on Wednesday posted underlying growth of 8 percent in first quarter retail revenue, a slowdown from the previous period partly reflecting a further deceleration in Hong Kong.

The 159-year-old firm, known for its British-made trench coats and cashmere scarves, said it made 407 million pounds ($637 million) of retail revenue in the three months to June 30.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of 414 million pounds and growth of 13 percent in the second half of Burberry’s 2014-15 year.

Comparable store sales growth was 6 percent, in line with analysts’ consensus forecast but down from 9 percent in the second half. ($1 = 0.6394 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.