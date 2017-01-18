'Exceptional' UK performance helps Burberry in Q3

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in comparable retail sales in its third quarter, helped by an "exceptional" performance in the UK where trading was up by about 40 percent.

The company, which reportedly received an approach from U.S. rival Coach last year, said its retail revenue increased by 4 percent on an underlying basis to 735 million pounds ($907 million) in the three months to end-December.

Analysts had expected comparable sales to rise by about 2 percent. ($1 = 0.8102 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)