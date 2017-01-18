FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
'Exceptional' UK performance helps Burberry in Q3
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 18, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

'Exceptional' UK performance helps Burberry in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in comparable retail sales in its third quarter, helped by an "exceptional" performance in the UK where trading was up by about 40 percent.

The company, which reportedly received an approach from U.S. rival Coach last year, said its retail revenue increased by 4 percent on an underlying basis to 735 million pounds ($907 million) in the three months to end-December.

Analysts had expected comparable sales to rise by about 2 percent. ($1 = 0.8102 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.