FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry H1 profit rises 6 pct, says environment tough
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 12, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Burberry H1 profit rises 6 pct, says environment tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry on Wednesday pointed to a “more difficult external environment” as it posted a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit that was in line with forecasts.

The 158-year-old fashion company, known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, made an adjusted profit before tax of 152 million pounds ($241.9 million) for the six months to Sept. 30.

It said it would focus on aspects of the business it could control, without giving detailed forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.6283 British pound) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.