Burberry H1 profit rises 6 pct, says environment tough

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry on Wednesday pointed to a “more difficult external environment” as it posted a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit that was in line with forecasts.

The 158-year-old fashion company, known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, made an adjusted profit before tax of 152 million pounds ($241.9 million) for the six months to Sept. 30.

It said it would focus on aspects of the business it could control, without giving detailed forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.6283 British pound) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)