FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry to overhaul retail operations after 10 pct fall in profit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Burberry to overhaul retail operations after 10 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British luxury fashion group Burberry said it would overhaul its retail operations and simplify its product range after its full-year profit fell 10 percent.

It said it expected the market to remain challenging this year meaning profit is likely to come in towards the bottom of market forecasts, and more weighted to the second half than last year.

The group, famous for its trench coats, has been hit by a slowdown in Chinese tourists visiting its stores in Europe, and weak demand in Hong Kong.

Burberry reported adjusted pretax profit of 421 million pounds ($609 million) for the year to end-March, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

$1 = 0.6929 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.