Burberry says sales fell in Hong Kong in late 2014
January 14, 2015 / 7:25 AM / in 3 years

Burberry says sales fell in Hong Kong in late 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry warned on Wednesday that a fall in sales in the key market of Hong Kong in the last quarter of 2014 could impact its full-year margin.

Known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, Burberry said retail sales rose 14 percent to 604 million pounds ($916 million), with comparable growth of 8 percent.

Burberry said Asia-Pacific delivered low single-digit percentage growth in its third quarter, October-December, compared to double-digit growth in the previous six months, as sales in the high-margin market of Hong Kong fell slightly.

It said the slowdown in Hong Kong and a change in the regional sales mix had more than offset a modest improvement from exchange rate movements, which it had said in November could hurt its full-year retail/wholesale margin.

The global luxury goods industry is facing a testing time, with the Ukraine crisis hitting demand in Russia and pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong adding to concerns about a slowdown in China, where a government crackdown on corrupt gift giving has hurt luxury sales. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Kate Holton)

