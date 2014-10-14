FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry first-half retail sales jump 15 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 14, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Burberry first-half retail sales jump 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry posted a 15 percent rise in retail revenue in its first half, reflecting a strong performance across all regions and continued digital growth.

The 158-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Tuesday it made 748 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of retail revenue in the six months to Sept. 30.

That was bang in line with analysts’ average forecast and compared to 694 million pounds in the same period last year and first-quarter growth of 17 percent.

Comparable store sales growth was 10 percent, compared to 12 percent in the first quarter.

“Looking ahead, while mindful of the more difficult external environment, we have never been better prepared internally for the all-important festive periods,” said Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey. (1 US dollar = 0.6224 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.