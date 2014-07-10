FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry shareholder sells $117 mln of shares - source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Burberry shareholder sells $117 mln of shares - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - A shareholder in luxury UK fashion retailer Burberry sold 69 million pounds ($117 million) of shares in the company, equivalent to 1 percent of the firm’s issued share capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The placement from an undisclosed investor was closed this morning and priced at 1445 pence a share, a premium of 1.8 percent to Wednesday’s close of 1419 pence, the source said. The sale was run by Nomura.

Shares in Burberry were last trading up 3.3 percent at 1466 pence each at 1512 GMT. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.