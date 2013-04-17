Burberry second half revenue up 9 percent

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British luxury group Burberry posted a 9 percent rise in revenue for the second half of the year, boosted by strong retail sales across Asia Pacific.

The seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made 1.116 billion pounds ($1.71 billion) of revenue in the six months to March 31, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 1.098 billion pounds.

Last September Burberry shook the global luxury industry by warning of a spending slowdown, particularly in China - the driving force behind demand in recent years - but has been more upbeat recently, highlighting a rebound in Chinese demand while posting higher-than-expected third quarter sales in January.

It said fourth quarter group sales rose 10 percent to 503 million pounds, having grown 9 percent to 613 million pounds in its third quarter after strong Christmas trading.