Burberry to bring perfume business in-house- sources

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry is expected to announce in its trading update on Thursday that it is bringing its perfume business in-house after its contract with Interparfums ends on Dec.31, industry sources close to the matter said.

“Burberry will say that they are bringing the (perfume)operation in-house,” one of the sources said on Wednesday. “Burberry believe that they can accelerate the growth of their perfume business better themselves,” the same source added.

When Burberry agreed to end its contract with Interparfums in July, it said it would review its options, which included finding another partner to make and distribute its perfumes or take the whole business in-house.

Analysts said they expected an update on the issue in Burberry’s half-year trading statement on Thursday.