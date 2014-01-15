FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burberry posts strong Christmas sales
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Burberry posts strong Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry posted a 14 percent rise in underlying retail revenue in the Christmas quarter, though it cautioned that at current levels, exchange rates will be a significant headwind in the balance of its second half.

The 158-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made 528 million pounds ($869.1 million) of retail revenue in the three months to Dec. 31.

That compared to analyst’s average forecast of 520 million pounds, 464 million pounds in the same period last year and first half growth of 17 percent.

Comparable store sales growth was 12 percent, compared to 13 percent in the first half.

“The macro environment remains uncertain, but we are confident that our proven strategies will continue to deliver long-term value for shareholders,” it said, adding that its full year guidance on retail, wholesale and licensing was unchanged.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.