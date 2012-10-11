BRIEF-Burberry Q2 comparable store sales growth slows to 1 pct

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Burberry Group PLC : * H1 total revenue £883M, up 8% underlying * Retail revenue £577M, up 10% underlying * Comparable store sales growth 3% (Q1: 6%; Q2: 1%) * Q2 lower footfall countered by higher quality sales and average spend * Hong Kong, France and Germany robust; UK and China slowed in Q2 * In a more challenging external environment, footfall declined but brand

momentum remained strong * For H2 of FY 2012/13, average retail selling space is on plan to increase by

about 14% * For H2 of 2012/13, Burberry expects broadly unchanged underlying wholesale

revenue year-on-year * Expects licensing revenue for FY 2012/13 to be broadly unchanged year-on-year