Burberry maintains year guidance as Q1 sales rise
July 10, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Burberry maintains year guidance as Q1 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry maintained its full-year guidance as it posted an 18 percent rise in first quarter underlying retail revenue, driven by robust demand for spring/summer fashion.

The 157-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made 339 million pounds ($503 million) of retail revenue in the three months to June 30.

That compared with analysts’ average forecast of 316 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 280 million pounds in the same period last year.

Comparable store sales growth was 13 percent, ahead of a fourth quarter increase of 8 percent.

Burberry’s plan is to modestly increase its normalised retail/wholesale margin in the full year and it still expects first half pretax profit to be below the previous year.

