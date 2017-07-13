FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay
July 13, 2017 / 10:56 AM / an hour ago

Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Nearly a third of shareholders at Burberry failed to back the company's executive pay package at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Executive pay has become an increasingly hot topic in Britain over recent years with many Britons angry at excessive payouts but investors have had little public success in cutting packages.

At Burberry, 68.5 percent of votes backed the remuneration report.

Earlier this week, Burberry reported better than expected same-store sales in its first quarterly report, helped by a rebound in Chinese demand and another good performance in its home British market.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

